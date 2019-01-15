Help ‘Strike out Cancer’ at Relay for Life kickoff bowling fundraiser

Marshall County Relay for Life Teams will be starting 2019 with a ‘Relay Kickoff fundraiser’ on Sun., Jan. 20 with a "Strike Out Cancer" event at Quick's Bowling Lanes, 1024 W. Jefferson St., Plymouth.

The event is 2-5 p.m. Cost per person is $10 and includes up to three hours of bowling and shoe rental.

According to Marilyn King, Quick's Lane is donating $5 of the $10 cost back to Marshall County Relay for Life.

Tickets are available at the Plymouth Fire Department or will be available at the door.

Survivorship Lead Joan Hunt shared, “2019 brings many changes to the Marshall County Relay for Life. New date, new hours, new teams, and more entertainment. Help us ‘wave goodbye to cancer’.”

Bumpers are available upon request.