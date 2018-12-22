Heartland News to combine 3 weekly papers

The Pilot News Group is proud to announce that we will be introducing a new weekly newspaper to the Argos, Bourbon, Bremen and WaNee communities.

Starting Jan. 3 subscribers and readers of the News-Mirror, Enquirer and Advance-News will see a new product titled Heartland News.

This new weekly product will contain a lot of the features and columns that these communities are used to seeing combined with more news of the area.

The three papers that currently serve these areas are all long-established resources that the communities have come to depend on as the local newspaper of record.

But like newspapers everywhere declining circulation numbers have made it financially difficult to continue printing three separate newspapers.

As times have changed so has the communities’ support for what they are looking for in a newspaper.

The Pilot News group feels by combining these three weeklies into one product we can begin to give the communities more of what they are looking for in an economical manner.

There was a time when just covering one community and only that community was enough for a small town newspaper.

That was a time when these small communities had thriving retail establishments and a lot of the needs of the residents could be had without leaving town.

These same small retail establishments are what supported the local newspaper through advertising. Mostly out of a desire to market to the community but also to support local journalism.

Times have changed and people travel from these communities for jobs, shopping and entertainment. The communities of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Wakarusa and Nappanee are no longer as isolated as they were just ten years ago.

They all offer events, jobs and shopping that want – and need – to attract people from these other communities.

This is what we will be trying to provide with the Heartland News.

We will be providing expanded community calendars with more events from the area.

We will be working to improve previews and news about upcoming events, so that more people from throughout the area can take advantage of these offerings.

There are still separate school districts, and town or city councils to report on which we are rearranging our resources to get covered.

The Heartland News will be delivered to our current weekly subscribers for the remainder of their subscription.

So while part of the reason for this consolidation was born out of an economic way to continue to provide a weekly newspaper to these communities, we are taking advantage of this opportunity to retool and improve the product that we are providing.

Again, we are not getting rid of any features that our subscribers have come to expect from their hometown newspaper, but you will notice that we are going to provide you with more and expanded coverage.