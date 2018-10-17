Heartland Camera Club welcomes new members

President of Heartland Camera Club (HCC) Tom Mathewson welcomes new members to join. There is no fee for membership and the club meets the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Life Enrichment Center.

Mathewson shared, “All photographers are welcome no matter what their skill level is.”

Mathewson began taking pictures when his father, who also loved photography, gave him a camera of his own in high school. His passion for photography dramatically increased with the birth of his first child.

Mathewson’s father gave him his first 35 mm camera and said, “Take a lot of pictures.”

Mathewson admitted, “You don’t need to learn photography to take good snapshots with cell phone cameras these days. But we still enjoy the art and practice of photography. We do cover topics relating to digital photography that can be useful to those who use their phones such as Photoshop for editing.”

