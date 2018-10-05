Heartland Artists Gallery to present awards Saturday

Heartland Artists Gallery to show some of the area's best and most creative art at the Juried Regional Art Exhibit.

Over one hundred and twenty entries were judged this week and will be shown at the Gallery through November 2.

Each year the Gallery takes on a whole new personality in the month of October as they display art from some of the leading artists in northern Indiana and surrounding states.

The judge for this show was Alex Schaufele. She is the Assistant Curator of Education Public Programs at the Snite Museum of Art. Previously she ran the Crossroads Gallery at the Notre Dame Center for the Arts and Culture. In her 4.5 years there she curated and installed more than 40 exhibitions in three spaces with works ranging in topic and media. In addition to working with artists and teaching, she has served as a community grant review panelist for the Indiana Arts Commission since 2014. Alex received her BFA in Studio Arts from Adrian College.

After reviewing the art Alex had this to say about the art submitted, “The diverse range of works truly highlights the skill in this region and the variety of artists working here. It was a privilege to be a part of the Annual Juried Exhibit.”

Ten awards will be given to the following artists on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at the Gallery in downtown Plymouth. There will be a Community Open House from 1-4 p.m. with refreshment and conversation where you can meet the artists.

The winners are: Best of Show - “Face Me” by Jennifer Crampton. The judge shared this of Jennifer’s work, “Exquisitely rendered, high technical skill and understanding of the use of colors to convey emotion”.

First Place Award was - “Beach Trio” by Lenore Senovic; Second Place - “Cotton Cord on Logging Chain Apparatus” by Jennifer Laffoon; Third Place - “Uprooted” by Lena Matis; Creativity - “Accents Au Natural” by Wayne Hosteller; Creativity - “Edge of Night” by Marilyn Kruger; Merit - “Water Colors” by Jennifer Calhoun; Merit - “The Mask” by Sarah Luginbill; Merit - “Perry’s Milk House” by Marilyn Kruger; Merit - “Remnants” by Kenton Yoder.

All visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of art; a Popular Choice Award will be given to the artist receiving the most of these votes.

Anna Kietzman, President of the Gallery shared this about our 30th Annual Show at Heartland Gallery, “We are very proud that we have this downtown gallery to share exceptionally creative art and showcase regional artists and to further share the arts with our community. This show rivals larger metropolis art galleries with new techniques using mixed media, creative themes and the artists’ DNA and personality is apparent in their works. The Gallery is delighted to invite our community to see this Juried Art Exhibit.”

The Gallery’s mission is to support area artists; to bring and to teach the arts to the community.

The not-for-profit Gallery gives area artists a venue to show and sell their art.

Their art classes fulfill their mission for educating and the classes assist in the financial means to maintain the Gallery. For more information visit www.heartlandartgallery.com or Facebook or call 574.936.9515. The location is 101 N. Michigan St., downtown Plymouth.

Gallery hours are Tues. - Sat. 10-4 and Sundays 1-4 in October.