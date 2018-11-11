Heartbreak: Triton’s stellar season comes to close against Pioneer

With the hype surrounding Pioneer football -- its offensive prowess and seemingly seamless defense -- it was actually special teams that made the difference in a 66-0 win for a regional title over Triton.

The Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched on a clock-eating, 12-play, seven-minute drive to take a 6-0 lead, but the next four special teams opportunities started an avalanche that the Trojans couldn’t stop.

Triton fumbled the ensuing kickoff at its own 25 and three plays later, Pioneer Mr. Football candidate Jack Kiser was in the end zone again.

Triton went three-and-out on its first possession and a bad snap on the punt gave it back to the Panthers at the 7 yard line - another short score for Kiser.

Then early in the second quarter a blocked punt gave it back to Pioneer at the 13 yard line and Kiser again would take it in to make it 28-0.

“It all comes down to the little things that kill you,” said Triton coach Ron Brown. “I thought my guys came out and played tough on defense but when you give them a short field, you can’t expect a different outcome than that.

“Our offense couldn’t get on the field much and in that first half. It was four plays that really stuck it to us,” he continued. “Whenever you make critical errors like that you are going to get punched in the face. We did.”

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now.