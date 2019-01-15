Hazardous Road Conditions could await Wednesday morning commuters

The National Weather Service has stated Northern Indiana remains under a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to freezing drizzle.

"A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties," according to the NWS. "Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving."

Marshall County Highway Superintendent Jason Peters issued a warning Tuesday evening, that due to the light drizzle and the wind speed picking up, the road conditions for the morning maybe questionable.

Crews will check road conditions around 2 a.m. to determine if a 4 a.m. start time will need to be implemented, if so crews will be treating roads with salt sand mix and apply as need until conditions improve.

Peters also stated, "Be cautious of road conditions, black ice is very dangerous and hard to see."