Hamlet Haunted Fairgrounds opens

The only thing more frightening than the construction on U.S. 30 near Hamlet would be the scares you will experience at the Hamlet Haunted Fairgrounds.

The Haunted Fairgrounds opened last weekend. Games started at 5 p.m. and closed at 9 p.m. The Haunted Barn also opened Friday and Saturday night.

In addition to the barn and the games, vendors and face painters were on hand to entertain those that were brave enough to attend.

New games, new game prizes, and haunted barn with new scares wait those with the courage to enter.

The fairground is open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until its final night on Oct. 28.

The location of the fairgrounds is the Starke County Fairgrounds at S Division Street in Hamlet.

For more details find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Hamlet-Haunted-Fairgrounds-487055018154736/

Read more Starke County news in this week's edition of The Leader. It is on sale now.