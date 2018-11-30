Gwen Hoesel celebrated 88 years Nov. 20

Though many know Gwen Hoesel best as the beloved ticket-taker from the REES Cinema, she has led what she describes as a wonderful and complete life full of love, family and joy.

Hoesel was born on Nov. 20, 1930 in Culver, where she still lives today.

She attended the Culver community school corporation.

Her father worked for the Culver Military Academies as a chef, though he humbly declined that title and declared he was a “cook.”

Being the daughter of a CMA employee gave her the opportunity to attend the dances.

“Young men were taught ballroom dancing then,” she said, smiling as she shared her memories. “Learning to dance was considered an important part of growing into manhood. Being polite and opening doors for women was part of our culture.”

As a young girl, Hoesel worked as a waitress in The Shack within the Maxinkuckee Inn.

Hoesel graduated from Culver Community High School in 1948.

George Steinbrenner, owner of the New York Yankees, was part of Hoesel’s graduating class.

“He attended the academy and I the public school; he was the same age as I was,” Hoesel shared. “George owned a home here in Culver. His grandchildren went to school here in Culver. He also owned the top floor of the condo next to the Culver Cove. He was a regular fixture around town. I remember a couple of times when I stood behind him in line at the grocery store.

“He was a big fan of Cafe Max. They wouldn’t take reservations and he had to stand in line like everybody else,” she shared with a laugh.

