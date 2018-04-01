Guilty plea deadline set in Carnegie case

A Marshall County judge has set an April deadline for the filing of any possible plea agreement for an Argos man accused of sparking an armed standoff with police in May.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen set Thursday, April 26, as the plea deadline for Vincent Carnegie, 54.

If no plea deal is reached, Carnegie is scheduled to stand trial on felony counts of burglary, kidnapping, theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm beginning Tuesday, May 29.

The most serious charge is burglary, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years.

