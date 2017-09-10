Grindle gets pitch of a lifetime

Six-year-old Landon Grindle says he’s just a normal kid who plays soccer, tennis, basketball and baseball. But normal to Landon and any other kid his age may be a little different.

The St. Michael kindergartner has Cystic Fibrosis (CF), and takes around 20 pills per day and breathing treatments, as well as two daily treatments that shake his little body.

But, with all of these extra precautions for Landon, he realizes this does not limit him.

In fact, as busy as a 6-year-old can be, Saturday was non-stop — and one of the best days in his life, he said. Landon's family member had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch and handed it off to Landon, because "Landon has to do a lot of things he shouldn’t have to do, so he gets to do something nobody else gets to do.”

Landon says the whole experience in Chicago was "cool!"

The shirts worn by some 90 friends and family in attendance were for a CF fundraiser (#landonroadwarriors) This is the fourth year the family has had a team of friends and family running for Landon in the Chicago Marathon.

