Greentown Glass on display at Culver library through December

Greentown Glass is on display at Culver-Union Township Public Library during November and December.

The gas-boom that led to industrial activity in Greentown, Ind., produced the decorative tableware manufactured by the Indiana Tumbler and Goblet Company.

The glass is associated with David Jenkins, who retired to Culver after the turn of the 19th century and spent the last 15 years of his life here.

The Greentown Glass Museum, located in east-central Indiana has been around for almost 50 years.

This historically rich museum in Howard County tells its local community and other areas throughout Indiana and across the world the story of when the gas-boom ushered in the Industrial Age in our state.

Museum volunteers travel around to arrange the displays in Indiana libraries to keep the physical evidence left behind from this important time in history from fading away.

‘The Dolphin’ can be seen as part of the Greentown Glass display.

The intricately beaded and very rare piece can be viewed in the display window in the entryway of the West entrance.

“This display is made available for two month increments to area libraries who sign up for a slot,” said Janet Winrotte, local history and genealogy librarian at the Culver library. “I am hoping to reserve another open slot for 2019.”

Though replicas run rampant -- other familiar designs of original Greentown Glass are the commonly seen -- ‘Hens on Nest’ and ‘Rabbit’ with three dimensional figures of wildlife covering a glass dish.

Rich blue, green, orange, yellow and clear pieces can be seen in two display cases within CUTPL and by the west entrance.