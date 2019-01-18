Grand jury to hear evidence in case of fatal crash involving school bus

The Marshall County Prosecutor said a grand jury will be empaneled in early February to help determine if a truck driver accused of causing a fatal collision with a school bus should face possible criminal charges.

Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said the grand jury will meet beginning on Monday, Feb. 4. The grand jury is expected to sit for two days, he said. A decision will be announced yet that week.

Chipman said the grand jury proceedings are generally kept private. He said he was making an exception in this case because of the “intense public interest” in the crash that killed 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winamac.

“Transparency is an organizational value of great importance to my office,” Chipman said during a news conference at the Marshall County Building on Thursday. “It has become quite apparent to me there are many lost opportunities for officials in the criminal justice system to take the time to explain more clearly and in greater detail our decision-making and reasons for our subsequent actions.

“But transparency is limited by ethical and legal constraints,” he continued. “Those constraints vary in intensity depending upon where we are in the proceedings. Before charges are decided or filed, after charges are filed, trial preparation, during the trial, after the trial or after sentencing.

“There are few places more restrictive in openness or transparency than a grand jury proceeding – from making the request to empanel a grand jury, to the subjects being brought to the (grand jury), to the individuals and entities that may be named as targets to an investigation, and certainly with evidence examined by the grand jury. It is a procedure and process historically cloaked in secrecy – and for many good reasons.”

