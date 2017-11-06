Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff

In accordance with an order by the President of the United States, Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the senseless and horrific attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 9.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff until Nov. 9 in the wake of this tragedy.