Gov. Holcomb, Mayor Senter direct flags to be flown at half-staff

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to remain at half-staff on May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, May 15, for Peace Officers Memorial Day as well as honoring the life of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff.

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter has also asked the department heads of Plymouth to put their flags at half-staff to honor Police Memorial Week.

This would begin on Thursday and carry-on through the weekend.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.