GOP steamrolls Dems in major county elections

Tuesday night was Republican night in Marshall County.

About 75 members of the GOP were buoyant during a gathering at Plymouth’s Christo’s Banquet Center, 830 Lincolnway Highway E., as they watched the election returns come in on a large, overhead projector and a wide-screen television.

Even Republican candidates running unopposed showed up at the venue to watch as the night’s drama unfolded.

“I love this stuff,” said Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman, who ran unopposed to retain his office. “I’m 64 and I bet I’ve been coming (to election night events) for 50 years. I’ve seen it with chalkboards (and) paper tallies. Of course, now it’s digital.”

