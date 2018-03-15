Gofundme site set up for Starke County man killed in crash

A gofundme site has been set up for a Starke County man killed in a Friday crash near Plymouth.

Ricky Lee Bradley, 26, of North Judson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at U.S. 31 and 13th Road at about 8:15 p.m.

Bradley is survived by his fiancée, Jasmine Bailey, and two sons, Lucas Benesh and Noah Bradley, all of Knox.

He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Tammy and Sam Barnett, of North Judson, and his father and stepmother, Ricky and Jamie Bradley, of Knox. Five brothers and two sisters also survive.

A gofundme.com site has been set up to help his family with funeral and medical expenses. Visit it at gofundme.com/ricky-bradley. Funeral services for Bradley, who liked playing basketball, cooking, camping and spending time with his friends and family, were Wednesday.

