Girls Rock! An adolescent therapeutic group with Porter-Starke Services

It is a challenging time to be a teenage girl.

Pressures of school and family life can be difficult to manage these days.

Girls Rock! focuses on providing a safe place for teen girls to be able to express themselves individually and empower each other toward healthy self-esteem.

This group includes a weekly topic, fun activities and crafts.

Therapy can be fun too!

This event is for adolescent girls ages 14-18 (Grades 9-12).

If you are currently a client of Porter-Starke Services and are interested in this group, please let your current provided (therapist, case manager, etc.) know.

If you or someone you know is interested in this group but are currently not a client of Porter-Starke Services, please call 219-762-9557 to begin the admissions process.

Your privacy and confidentiality is their priority.

Participants of Therapeutic Groups at Porter-Starke Services must be willing to respect their peers by keeping one another’s identify and shared information private and confidential.

It is 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.