Get 'ugly' for a good cause at auction

Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC) is partnering with the Young Professionals Network to host the first annual ‘Ugly Sweater Auction’. Proceeds from this event will fund the Christmas Program at the center. The event will be held Thurs., Nov. 1 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Wild Rose Moon.

Executive Director MCNC Chris Garner shared, “We have all heard of the ugly sweater contests and parties that are gaining in popularity. We decided to take that one step further. We get donations at the center of really fun and wild sweaters, some even dating back to the 80’s. We decided to auction these off as a fund raiser for the center and give the community an opportunity to join us for a night of fun and laughter.”

One particularly sentimental feature of the evening will be the mystery box auctions. Garner shared, “Clients don’t know what they are going to get from the center as our donations change and fluctuate. There may be times the box is not nearly as full as others. We are filling boxes with a variety of donations that we are collecting from area businesses ranging in value from $1 to $50. The boxes will be sealed and sold for $25 not allowing purchasers to see what is inside. The reason behind the box auction and the value system is that it costs us about $25 per food basket. Because we rely heavily on donations, sometimes when a client comes to the pantry we have excess and an abundance to give them. Other times they come to the pantry and we don’t have as much to give. These boxes were our way of putting this into perspective that you don’t know what you are going to get but the need is still there.” Garner requested that any businesses or organizations willing to donate an item for the box auction to please contact her at the center.

Garner shared, “We wanted to have the event early enough for people to enjoy their ugly sweater purchases for the entire holiday season!”