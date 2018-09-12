Gabriel Duke honored with certificate of Excellence for completing Eagle Scout Project

With the help of Triton staff and student volunteers, Gabriel Duke completed his courtyard renovation project at Triton Jr. - Sr. High School for his Eagle Project. Duke is part of Troop 251.

Superintendent Jeremy Riffle and the Triton School Board presented Gabriel with a certificate of Excellence for completing his project. Duke expressed gratitude to Principal Ross, Superintendent Riffle and the students who helped him manifest his vision.

Duke compiled a power point presentation for the board detailing the progress the team made from start to finish. Duke’s vision began with putting his thoughts from pen to paper. Students and staff started on the first day of summer vacation to clear the courtyard of old debris and begin the renovation.

Duke’s father, Victor, shared, “What Mr. Ross and Mr. Riffle do for this school system is amazing.”