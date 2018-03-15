Funeral services Friday for Knox man killed in crash

Visitation for 23-year-old Austin C. Webb, of Knox, is 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service at Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, 108 S. Main St., Knox.

Webb died Saturday of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening near Plymouth.

Webb, a Winamac native who had attended Knox Community High School, is survived by his father and stepmother, Ronald and Bebe Webb, of Knox, as well as a brother and two sisters, according to his obituary. His mother, Shelia (Bradley) Webb, preceded him in death.

Webb enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family. He worked at Adorn Patrick Industries in Elkhart.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officials said he succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the crash and died at Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

Memorial contributions can be made to Webb’s family.

Read more about this in Thursday's Pilot News.