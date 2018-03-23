Funeral Saturday for last of three men killed because of crash

Funeral arrangements have been set for the last of three young Starke County men killed as a result of a collision in Plymouth earlier this month.

There will be a celebration of life for 24-year-old Myles M. Brewer 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at O’Donnell Funeral Home, 302 Lane Street, North Judson. The funeral will be at 1 p.m.

Brewer died Monday at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He had been in critical condition since he was flown from the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 13th Road and U.S. 31 the evening of Friday, March 9.

Brewer, a 2012 graduate of North Judson-San Pierre High School, is survived by his parents, Mandy (Brandon) French and Matthew (Jerilynn) Brewer. He is also survived by six siblings.

