Fundraising site set up, funeral arrangements announced for teen killed in bus crash

A fund has been established to help the family of a teen who was killed in school bus crash near Plymouth pay for his funeral expenses.

Owen M. Abbott, 13, of Winamac, was killed Wednesday morning when the school bus he was riding in was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck along northbound U.S 31 outside Argos.

A gofundme.com account has been established to help his family defray expenses. As of late Thursday, the site has raised $12,270 of its $20,000 goal. The site is linked to the website of Winamac-based Frain Mortuary, which is handling funeral arrangements.

Abbott is survived by his mother and step-father, Britni and Nick Fritz, of Winamac, and father, Dean Abbott Jr., of Star City. He is also survived by brothers, Parker Abbott and Casen Fritz.

Owen Abbott was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mandi Abbott.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. EST Tuesday at Church of the Heartland, 890 E. S.R. 14, Winamac. Pastor Heath Hiatt will officiate.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. EST Monday at Church of the Heartland and two hours before Tuesday’s funeral services at the church.

