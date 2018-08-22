Full slate of area sports

Tennis

Knox defeats Triton

BOURBON - Triton’s number one doubles team of Carter Kuntz and Chase Butler were the only winners for Triton as they dropped an HNAC tennis match to Knox.

•KNOX 4, TRITON 1

at Triton

#1 singles - Eian Coad (K) beat John Gardner (T) 6-2,6-1

#2 singles - Jake Krueger (K) beat Trevor Miller (T) 6-0,6-0

#3 singles - Zac Eby (K) beat Connor Large (T) 7-5,7-5

#1 doubles - Carter Kuntz/ Chase Butler (T) beat Ricky Clark/ Devan Himes (K) 6-0,6-0

#2 doubles - Ethan Sanders/ Brock Taulbee (K ) beat Tyler Heckaman/ Grant Eib (T) 6-3,6-4

Record Triton 2-3 HNAC 1-2

JV - Knox 3, Triton 1

Volleyball

Plymouth defeats LaVille

LAKEVILLE - Plymouth’s girls volleyball team picked up a win on the road at LaVille.

Plymouth varsity defeated LaVille 25-15, 25-21, 25-13.

Clare Sheedy had six aces for the Lady Pilgrims, Sadie Bastardo led with 10 kills Randi German had five digs as did Kenzie Snyder, Avery Christy led in assists with 15 and Alaina Plymouth is 2-1 on the season.

LaVille’s JV defeated Plymouth 25-19, 25-18. Plymouth’s record is 0-6

South Bend Adams C team defeated Plymouth C team 25-20, 25-20

Plymouth C team Record is 0-2.

Bremen defeats Triton

BOURBON - The Lady Lions defeated the Triton Trojans 3-1 in girls volleyball action. Leading the way with 11 kills was Kaelyn Shively followed by Caitlin Traxler with nine. Carly Snyder chipped in five aces while Brylie Libey had 22 digs.

The Lady Lions are back in action on Thursday night, home vs SB Clay. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Cross country

Bremen takes win over Plymouth and Glenn

PLYMOUTH - Bremen Cross Country team brought a win tonight at home by defeating Plymouth and John Glenn.

Leading the ladies tonight was Rachel Hall. Makayla Mahoney, Giselle Jimenez, Courtney Lawmaster, Caylee Barr, and Meg Wyle all had season's best. The Lions improve to 3-2 in regular season meets.

The Bremen boys made it a clean sweep taking a win over Plymouth and Glenn in their race.

Runners 5-9 were disqualified for both Bremen and Plymouth which gave Bremen the slight edge.

Logan Fish led the Lions coming in third overall. Dakota Schmeltz, Logan Fish, Aaron Young, Kenny Hilgendorf, Jacob Fish, Joey Starcevich and Tyler Schmeltz all came away with season's best for the night.

The Bremen boys record is 3-2 losses for regular season meets.

Boys soccer

Bremen kicks past Wawasee

SYRACUSE - In a tremendous battle on the Bremen boys soccer team found the true spirit of Lions and fought to win 3 – 1 over a talented and tenacious Wawasee team.

Bremen moves to 2-1 and will host Trinity at home on Thursday at 5 pm.

•BREMEN 3, WAWASEE 1

at Wawasee

Scoring by half:

1st half:

29th min: Bremen – Jose Gallegos

2nd half:

69th min: Bremen – Josh Hawkins

71st min: Bremen – Cameron Napier

Glenn defeats Culver

WALKERTON - The John Glenn boys soccer team defeated Culver Community by a score of 4-2.

Glenn held the advantage in time of possession and offensive pressure throughout the match. Culver scored first then Glenn answered scoring three goals in three minutes.

Goals were scored by Isaac Minnick with 3, Samuel Thomas with 1 goal and 2 assists and Chase Oden with 1 assist. Freshman Andrew Snyder had 1 penalty kick save in picking up his third win of the young season.

Girls soccer

Glenn defeats Trinity

WALKERTON - John Glenn girls soccer defeated Trinity 4-0.

Goals were scored by Leena Thomas, Analiese Hooten, Maya Vermillion and Seja Lang and assists by Lena and Abbie Griffiths. In addition there was good defending by the Backs.

JV Football

Glenn defeats Boone Grove

WALKERTON - The JV Glenn Falcons football team beat Boone Grove 26-12.

Nathan Creed threw three touchdown passes two of them to Chase Howe and one to Jake Taylor.

Creed had an interception return for a touchdown and a two point conversion run. Osbaldo Coria-Reyes led the Falcon Defense in tackles.

The JV Falcons are 1-0 and host Mishawaka Marian next Monday.

Jr. High football

Lincoln seventh falls to Lakeview

PLYMOUTH - The 7th grade Red Storm had their first game last night as the took on Warsaw Lakeview at the Rockpile falling by an 8-6 final.

It was a battle all night as both teams were scoreless in the first half. Warsaw scored with about 3 mins left in the 3rd quarter to make it 8-0. The Red Storm came back got right back into it on the very next offensive play on a long run to make it 8-6. Lincoln failed to get the extra points and the stalemate continued the rest of the game with Lincoln getting their first loss of the season.

The Red Storms next game is at Bremen Tuesday Aug 28th at 5p.m.