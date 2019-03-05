Free Community Dinner and Bible Study resumes every Wednesday

The First Christian Church of Knox, located at 301 S. Pearl Street, is resuming its community outreach program, Community Dinner and Bible Study. They are inviting the public to join them for a free dinner and Bible Study every Wednesday night. Dinners will be from 4:30 p.m. till 6 p.m. and Bible study will be from 6:30 p.m. till 7 p.m. Call Ron at 574-772-3624 for more information.