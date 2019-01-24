Former PHS student allegedly kills 5 inside Florida bank

A former Plymouth High School student opened fire inside a Florida bank Wednesday, killing five people before surrendering to a SWAT team, police said.

The shooter, eventually identified as Zephen Xaver, 21, of Sebring, Fla., called police to report that he had fired shots inside the bank in Sebring, about 80 miles southeast of Tampa in central Florida.

Negotiations failed to persuade the barricaded man to leave the building.

The SWAT team then entered the bank, and the gunman eventually gave up, police said.

"Today's been a tragic day in our community," Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference. "We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

Authorities identified the suspect as Xaver, who was arrested at the SunTrust branch, Hoglund said.

The newspaper Florida Today said Facebook posts from Xaver said he lived at times in Plymouth and Bremen. Former PHS students and various news media outlets identified him as being a former PHS student. It wasn't immediately clear if he attended Bremen High School.

