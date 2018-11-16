Former jailer charged with sexual misconduct

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department jailer has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct for allegedly having sexual relations with a pair of inmates while transporting them to a state prison.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jeffery A. Price, 42, of Plymouth, with the Level 5 felonies on Thursday. Price turned himself in to the sheriff’s department after the arrest warrant was filed.

