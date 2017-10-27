Former Bremen resident charged with possession of child porn
Friday, October 27, 2017
Plymouth, IN
A former Bremen resident faces a child pornography charge after nearly 250 images of children in sexual situations were allegedly discovered on his laptop computer.
The Marshall County Prosecutors Office charged Tye Huddleston, 31, of Bluffton, with a single count of possession of child porn earlier this month. The charge is a Class D felony punishable by six months to three years if convicted. Additional detail available in the Pilot News.
