Flu vaccine available at Marshall County Health Department

Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that the flu viruses are active year round; however they are more common during fall and winter. Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) is offering the flu vaccine.

Marshall County Public Health Nurse Lisa Letsinger shared, “We offer Flulaval which is the quadrivalent preservative free flu vaccine for ages 6 months and up.”

MCHD now accepts private health insurance. Letsinger shared, “In our Vaxcare program for private insurance we have Flulaval, Flu mist for ages 2-49 and high dose flu for ages 65 and over.”

