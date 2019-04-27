Flashes! Ah-Ahh! Are the Starke County Humane Society Pets of the Week

Flash and Flash are the Starke County Humane Society's pets of the week.

Flash the dog is a Min Pin/Chihuahua that is small build. He is a 6-year-old male.

He is house-trained and good with dogs.

Flash the cat is a domestic short hair male. He is 6 months old and is super affectionate.

If you are interested in Flash, Flash or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.

Interested folks should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.

The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.

