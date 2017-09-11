Five cars damaged in accident at Michigan and Jefferson intersection

PLYMOUTH—A total of five cars suffered damage in an accident that congested traffic about 4 p.m. Monday. Details of the accident are still being investigated by the Plymouth City Police Department but it appeared to some witnesses at the scene that the driver of one of the vehicles may have had some sort of medical incident.

A west bound vehicle on Jefferson St. traveled through the intersection and struck a car sitting pointing east head-on. This collision forced the car backwards into two additional cars on the west side of the intersection.

Then the first vehicle backed across the intersection into another car on the east side of the intersection that was headed west.

All five vehicles were towed from the scene. The Pilot News will have more details as they become available.