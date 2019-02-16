Fitzpatrick named new CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County

Andrew Fitzpatrick was announced Wednesday as the new Chief Executive Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County.

Fitzpatrick attended Missouri State University where he received his B.S. in Criminal Justice, while simultaneously working as a Teen Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield, MO.

Fitzpatrick worked in the most challenging social economic area of Springfield, MO and his job required special attention to gang prevention, assisting with domestic violence situations, and working in the area of drug prevention and trafficking.

In February of 2003, Fitzpatrick made his fist big career move with the Boys and Girls Club movement when he transferred to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

In 2006, Fitzpatrick returned to Springfield, MO as the Henderson Unit Director.

His first assignment was to close down the oldest traditional Club on Booneville Avenue and open the new Henderson Unit at Grant Beach Park.

At the beginning of 2010, Fitzpatrick furthered his career as the Vice President of Operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Arlington, Texas.

Dr. Alex del Carmen and Dr. John Rodriguez at the University of Texas at Arlington asked him to help set up a gang survey they wanted to conduct with some members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Arlington.

Dr. del Carmen was a large influence on his life and was further inspired to enroll at UTA to pursue his Master’s Degree of Art in Criminal Justice.

While in Arlington, Fitzpatrick met his wife Miriam in Dallas.

She is also a graduate from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Nursing.

Fitzpatrick then served as CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Corpus Christi, Texas from 2014 through most of 2016.

While in Corpus Christi, he was also a faculty member at the University of Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the 2014-2015 school year.

He taught Criminal Justice in the Juvenile Justice System.

Fitzpatrick also served as Kiwanis Member, attended Rotary Club, and served on the United Way Speakers Bureau.

Fitzpatrick, his wife, and their 3 dogs relocated to Northern Indiana in the Fall of 2016, when he became the Executive Vice President as part of his career development and a succession plan for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

As Executive Vice President, Fitzpatrick had direct leadership responsibilities in the areas of program operations, resource development, grant management, marketing, finance, board development, leadership development, and strategic planning.

Fitzpatrick also had direct oversight of the grand re-opening of the new Goshen Club, and the grand opening of the first full size Club in Elkhart, IN at Beardsley Elementary.

Fitzpatrick says, “I was inspired by the people he worked with in Elkhart County. The board members throughout Elkhart County were very dynamic, and their passion to be part of the Boys and Girls Club organization was great to witness.”

In the winter of 2018, the opportunity of becoming the new CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County became a possibility.

Fitzpatrick and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County Board of Directors decided to make this a reality in January 2019.

Fitzpatrick has attended many leadership conferences throughout his 19 years with the Boys and Girls Clubs.

He has graduated from two advanced leadership level courses to continue his learning and education.

Fitzpatrick has served on several committees throughout the Boys and Girls Club movement, he graduated as a National Trainer in 2006, and he is a member of the Professional Association for Boys and Girls Clubs of America and in local Indiana.

As the new Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County, Fitzpatrick is anxious to work with the board on strategic planning to enhance the impact Boys and Girls Clubs have in the communities of Marshall County.

Fitzpatrick says, “The board members true passion to serve the Boys and Girls Clubs of Marshall County is very exciting.”

Like the board members of Marshall County, Fitzpatrick understands the need for youth services, and how important these services are in helping shape our youth to achieve and maintain success.

Fitzpatrick looks forward to a great 2019 and is excited to be a part of the Marshall County TEAM.