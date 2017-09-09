Fighting Irish hang on to halftime lead

A defensively deadlocked first quarter led to a big second quarter break as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took advantage of a Georgia fumble to give themselves some breathing room with a touchdown run by Branden Wimbush.

The two yard run by the Irish QB put Notre Dame up 10-7 early in the second quarter, but the breathing room would be short lived as Georgia answered on the ensuing drive when Terry Godwin caught a pass from Jake Fromm for a tying touchdown. The Irish were able to hit a field goal to take the lead into half time 13-10.

Georgia had some success running the football with Nick Chubb able to go for 40 first half yards but Jake Fromm was inaccurate killing a drive late in the second with an interception.

For a second week Wimbush was solid throwing the fooball with 114 yards on nine of 16 passing