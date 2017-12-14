FFA teams get first experience at crop judging

Culver Community Middle/High School’s FFA members returned victorious from their inaugural team state crop judging competition at Purdue University Saturday.

“We had two teams,” said FFA Club sponsor April Leeper, “One placed fourth out of eight, and the other placed 21st out of 44. We’re happy to be in the top half on our first try.”

Individually, Sam Schaller snagged first place in the 4-H division, and brother Luke Schaller placed sixth in the same division.