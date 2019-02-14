Ferch announced as new city attorney for Knox

At the city of Knox council meeting on Jan. 22, Autumn Ferch was announced as the city attorney.

Ferch fills the vacancy left when prior city attorney Leslie Baker was sworn in as Starke County Prosecutor.

She is a resident of Knox and also serves as the president of the park board.

“She’s fairly new at this game,” said Mayor Dennis Estok. “She’s young, and I think that’s what we need, though.

“We need the younger generation to take an interest in government in general.”

