Felony dropped against woman allegedly connected to Starke County murder case

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped a charge against a North Judson woman accused of helping a man suspected of shooting to death 35-year-old Cord Colgrove in March.

Prosecutor Nick Bourff filed the motion to dismiss the assisting a criminal charge against Augusta Hadden, 40, on Friday. Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall approved the motion Monday.

Hadden has since been released from the Pulaski County Jail where she was being held while awaiting trial, which had been scheduled for October. Assisting a criminal is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if convicted.

Hadden had been accused of throwing her cell phone from the truck driven by Edward Blackburn, 31, Little Rock, Ark., after they drove away from the scene of the shooting, according to court documents.

Authorities allege Blackburn shot Colgrove, of Knox, outside a home in the 1400 block of West 400 South near North Judson on March 3.

Bourff said Thursday there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the charge against Hadden beyond a reasonable doubt.

