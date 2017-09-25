Farmers Market season winding down

Despite the heat and high humidity this Saturday, faithful vendors and market goers scurried about the Plymouth Farmer’s Market to sell and shop for wares.

Squash and mums sprinkled the park as fall is officially here.

If you didn’t make it to the Farmer’s Market Saturday don’t worry, there is still more time. The Market will be open for three more Saturdays commencing for 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday October 14th.

Fresh cut flowers, ice cream, and many other must see booths will still be operating so stop by Saturday and enjoy the season.