Faith-based fitness classes offered at The Nest

For those looking for an opportunity to improve their health for the New Year, The Nest offers fitness classes aimed at improving not only physical health, but also health of the mind and spirit.

Owner of The Nest Staci Lyon shared, “This is a health and fitness studio as opposed to a gym. We offer specific classes at designated times as opposed to an open gym format providing equipment and extended hours.”

Lyon is certified in “Revelation Wellness,” which is a faith-based fitness instructor training program.

Lyon explained that this type of fitness program focuses on the mind, body and spirit.

Body movements are combined with Bible-based studies in several of the classes.

