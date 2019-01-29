Extreme temperatures and snow slowing paper delivery

The bitter cold temps combined with the snow and freezing rain has presented several challenges for the Pilot News carriers.

Carriers that were able to get vehicles started this morning are having problems getting to paper tubes because of the snow.

While the Pilot News is committed to printing a newspaper each day, the weather has presented some difficulty getting it delivered.

Wednesday with the dangerous temperatures carriers may not be able to deliver papers until Thursday. The Pilot News is asking for your understanding and appreciates your patience.