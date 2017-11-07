Extra deer? Share it

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s would like to remind all hunters and landowners about their deer donation program After you’ve filled your freezer, please help feed those in need within your community by donating to the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the need program. Just take your deer in to your local meat processor/butcher shop and tell them you would like to donate it to the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program. There is NO charge to you, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will pay the processing fees and give this nutritious meat to local hunger relief agencies.