Everything for your growing belly to your growing child: Shop the Bremen Kiwanis semi-annual Mom2Mom sale

Everything one could possibly need for their child from newborn to preteen, all under one roof, and for one day only: this Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In need of something for the little ones? There’s a great possibility that the Bremen Kiwanis Semi-Annual Mom2Mom Sale will have it, and more.

Shoppers get ready for the largest local children’s resale event held at Bremen High School.

Two rooms, fully stocked and ready to shop, the Mom2Mom Sale will feature just over 74 booths of new or gently used maternity, baby, child and preteen items.

For only $1 (entry fee), shoppers can browse the wide range of selections, all at one convenient location.

Read more about this in this week’s edition of The Bremen Enquirer. It is on sale now