Everything for your growing belly to your growing child: Shop the Bremen Kiwanis semi-annual Mom2Mom sale

Over 74 vendor booths featuring everything parents could want for their growing children will be open to shoppers from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Bremen Kiwanis Semi-Annual Mom2Mom Sale at Bremen High School. For only a $1 entry fee (children free), shoppers can find a large assortment of maternity, baby, children, and juniors clothing and items, all at one close, convenient location.
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Everything one could possibly need for their child from newborn to preteen, all under one roof, and for one day only: this Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In need of something for the little ones? There’s a great possibility that the Bremen Kiwanis Semi-Annual Mom2Mom Sale will have it, and more.

Shoppers get ready for the largest local children’s resale event held at Bremen High School.

Two rooms, fully stocked and ready to shop, the Mom2Mom Sale will feature just over 74 booths of new or gently used maternity, baby, child and preteen items.

For only $1 (entry fee), shoppers can browse the wide range of selections, all at one convenient location.

