EMS Department receives $15,000 donation from Knox VFW and Auxiliary

Sometimes donations are lifesavers to organizations, but in the case of the donation from the Knox VFW Post 748 and Auxiliary it is sometimes literally a lifesaver. Recently, the Knox VFW Post 748 presented a check to the Starke County EMS to purchase a Lucas Device.

“The Lucas Device is an automatic chest compression device,” stated Starke County EMS Director Travis Clary. He went on to say that the device delivers mechanical chest compressions at a steady 102 beats per minute pace.

This is the second Lucas Device to be acquired by the department. The first was provided by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation.

“We are so grateful for both of these organizations. It has truly been a lifesaver,” said Clary. “We couldn’t do this without the community being behind us!”

According to Clary, the Lucas Device costs roughly $15,000 for the latest version. The department was also able to purchase two lithium batteries with the devices. These batteries can power the devices for approximately 45 minutes. Clary stated that the device can also be plugged into the department’s ambulance for continuous compressions beyond those two batteries.

“We also made sure to purchase service agreements with the devices,” said Clary.

The first device has been placed in Knox due to the city being centrally located.

“The area that our Medic 3 crew covers in Knox is the most populated area in our county, and statistically has the most cardiac arrest calls. That specific ambulance dual responded to any cardiac arrests outside of their area to assist with this device,” explained the EMS director.

The second Lucas Device is now located on the department’s Medic 1 ambulance. That unit covers the North Judson and San-Pierre areas due to it being the second most populated area and typically receives the second most cardiac arrest calls.

“We hope to get a third Lucas Device soon for our Medic 5 ambulance in the Grovertown/Koontz Lake areas,” Clary said.

Clary wanted to convey his thanks to the VFW and Auxiliary, and the rest of the Starke County community for their continued support. The department looks for other local grant opportunities to outfit their third county ambulance with a Lucas Device. If you have any questions, contact EMS Director Travis Clary at tclary@co.starke.in.us or contact him at his office at 574-772-9140, ext. 121.