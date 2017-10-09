Emily Checkering named Triton's Distinguished Young Woman
On Saturday, Oct. 7, Triton's reigning Distinguished Young Woman, Lexie Albright, announced Emily Chickering as the winner of the 2018 title. Tim & Melinda Lemler, representing the Breanna Lemler Memorial Scholarship Fund, presented Emily with a $1,000 scholarship, the DYW medallion, a bouquet of roses, and a plaque commemorating the 54th winner of Triton's Distinguished Young Women program. Emily will join other senior girls from across the state the week of Feb. 11, 2018 to vie for the title of Indiana’s 2018 Distinguished Young Woman.
Finalist & Preliminary Award Winners
First Runner-Up: Emma Ross
Second Runner-Up: Montana Golden
Third Runner-Up: Nicole Sechrist
Scholastic Achievement: Nicole Sechrist
Talent: Montana Golden
Self-Expression: Emily Chickering
Fitness: Emma Ross
Interview: Emily Chickering
Spirit of DYW: Jingle Grigsby
Directors Choice: Sara Stevens
Artistic Ad: Nicole Sechrist
Ticket Sales: Emma Ross
Triton's Junior Mister: Max Slusser
