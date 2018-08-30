Emerald Alliance Marching Band to perform during Purdue halftime

Bremen High School’s Emerald Alliance Marching Band, lead by Director Matt Sutton, has been invited to participate in a special half-time show during the Boilermakers football game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 8. The Emerald Alliance, along with the Cadet Guard, will join with around 1,000 other high school band and cadet members to perform three songs with the Purdue All-American Marching Band. BPL visits BHS See PERFORM, Page A3 BUMC COMMUNITY DINNERS BREMEN— Bremen United Methodist Church invites th
By: 
Contributed story
Staff Writer
news@thepilotnews.com
Thursday, August 30, 2018
BREMEN

Performing in front of nearly 30,000 Purdue Boilermaker football fans, the Bremen High School Emerald Alliance Marching Band and the Cadet Guard will take the field with approximately 1,000 other band members from around 30 northern Indiana high schools to perform a halftime show during the Saturday, Sept. 8, home game against Eastern Michigan.

The Emerald Alliance Marching Band, along with other high school bands, will perform together with Purdue’s own All-American Marching Band to present three songs to spectators during the mid-game break.

Read more about this in this week’s The Bremen Enquirer.

Tags:

Category: