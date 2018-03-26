Edison named IBCA District 1 Coach of the Year

Following the achievement of several LaVille High School basketball milestones during the 2017-18 season, LaVille Head Basketball Coach Michael Edison has been selected an IBCA Bob King District #1 Coach of the Year.

Edison led the Lancers to the first-ever undefeated regular season, the Kankakee Valley Holiday Tournament title, the TCU Bi-County Basketball title, and the first outright conference championship since 1982.

"I am humbled by the honor," said Edison. "But any recognition goes to the amazing assistant coaches and the unselfish, hard working, and resilient players I was blessed to work with on a daily basis. They were a joy to be around each every day.”

“I am most proud of the way all of the players on the team act in the hallways and classrooms at school,” continued Edison. “They treat people with respect, work hard, and truly care about one another. I consider myself very blessed to have been able to coach these guys this year.”

In 10 seasons, Edison has directed the Lancers to a 144-87 record with sectional titles in 2013 and 2015.

Edison was a standout player at Plymouth High School, where he helped the Pilgrims to 20-4 and 23-3 records as a junior and senior while playing for his father, Jack. He was chosen to the 1995 Indiana All-Star team and was runner-up in voting for that year’s Mr. Basketball award.

He went on to play four seasons at Bethel College for coach Mike Lightfoot, helping the Pilots win NAIA national championships in 1997 and 1998. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Edison began his coaching career at Concord, where he served as JV coach in the 1999-2000 season. He then returned to Plymouth, where he assisted his father for seven seasons, highlighted by the Pilgrims winning the 2007 Class 3A state championship.

He became the head coach at LaVille beginning in 2008-09. During his tenure, the Lancers have won 15 or more games six times and 21 or more games twice.

Edison taught social studies for 10 years and is completing his fifth year as an assistant principal at LaVille.

He and his wife, Emily, are parents to six children – Lauren (13), Brooke (11), Lance (9), Ella (7), Sophie (5) and Luke (2).