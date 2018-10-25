Early voting is on in Plymouth, Bremen, Culver

Early voting opportunities have already begun.

Registered voters may vote weekdays at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 5 voters may vote at the clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 3 voters may vote at the clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other early voting locations include Saturday hours at the Bremen Town Hall and the Culver Town Hall.

Both locations are open Sat., Oct. 27 and Sat., Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bremen Town Hall is located at 104 W. Plymouth St. Culver Town Hall is located at 200 E. Washington St.

Absentee voting applications must be received at the clerk’s office by no later than Monday, Oct. 29. Ballots must be received by noon on Election Day.

Absentee voting by travel board began Thurs., Oct. 18 and will be available through Mon., Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. (noon) by appointment.

Election Day is Tues., Nov. 6 and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Marshall County Clerk Deborah VanDeMark. Additional information may be found at www.co.marshall.in.us.

The Marshall County Clerk’s Office is located at 211 West Madison in Plymouth.