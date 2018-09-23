Eagles pitch shut out in win over Memorial

The Culver Military Academy Eagles defeated the Elkhart Memorial Chargers in a hard fought, physical, defense dominated game by a score of 13-0.

The game came down to two plays as the majority of it was dominated by stout defenses on both sides of the ball. The first of those two plays came early in the second quarter.

The first two drives for the Eagles were marred by a lost fumble on the first and drive then killing penalties on the second.

On their third possession and facing a long third down from their own 30, junior quarterback Max Miller hit senior Trent Lipsett on a go route and there was not a single Charger between Lipsett and the endzone.

