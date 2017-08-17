Drive One 4 UR School event Saturday at Jefferson School

An opportunity to help a school raise funds and drive the car of your dreams.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. staff members from Oliver Ford Sales Inc. in Plymouth have volunteered their time to host a Ford Drive One 4 UR School event fundraiser at Jefferson Elementary School.

Stop by Jefferson with your driver’s license and test drive a new Ford. Ford offers a $20 donation for each valid test-drive, up to $6,000 total, which can be used for sports, booster clubs, music programs, and the many other miscellaneous expenses associated with running a school.