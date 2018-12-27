Don't let the cows roam freely: A history of the Bremen Enquirer

Bremen’s paper of record, The Bremen Enquirer, was founded in Nov. of 1885 by Brook H. Bowman (1858-1931).

This year marks the end of that 132-year run, as the paper is combined with other local papers in the Pilot-News Group and rechristened Heartland News.

To find an album of Enquirer-specific history, visit Historic Bremen’s Flickr account at flickr.com/photos/historicbremen/sets/72157704593337584/

One of the first things Bowman did was catalog the businesses present in Bremen at the time.

A long article listed the likes of JR Dietrich’s dry goods and grocery, John Huff’s furniture and undertaking, WF Schilt’s flour mill and Aug. Dettbrenner’s blacksmith shop, as well as the various shoemakers, barbers, dressmakers, saloons, churches and even newspapers.

Notably, unlike most newspapers of the time, the Enquirer would be entirely non-political.

Plymouth, for example, had the Democrat, the Republican, and the Independent, as well as the Pilot, which rolled presses in 1851.

Bowman did, however, take a strong stand against cows being allowed to roam the town freely.

