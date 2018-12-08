Donkey ball draws a crowd to support CCHS spring break trip to Costa Rica

Within moments of meeting Alex Lute, one thing becomes abundantly clear: he is passionate about his job.

As the Spanish teacher at Culver Community High School, Lute is preparing to take 20 students to Costa Rica next March for a 10-day spring break trip.

“As a high school student I traveled to Mexico and Spain, and it really changed my point of view on the world and the world around me and my community, and I owe it I think to the kids to give them that opportunity,” Lute said.

In an effort to defray some of the costs of the trip, Lute, along with Raeanne Stevens, a history teacher at Culver Community Middle School, and an army of volunteers, planned and prepared Comida Tica, a meal open to the community on the evening of Dec. 1, followed by the main event: Donkey Ball.

Comida Tica, or “Costa Rican food,” took place in the Culver Community Middle/High School cafeteria from 5-6 p.m. and for $10/person, guests could indulge in an array of authentic Costa Rican fare, including picadillo, gallo pinto, chicharrones, corn tortillas, pico de gallo and salsa, garnished with fresh lime wedges.

There were also two variations of agua fresca — lime and pineapple — and rice pudding for dessert.

All of the food was prepared by Lute and volunteers including CCMHS parents and staff members.

“I love to cook, and for me, food is a real way into a culture, so I always talk about it with the kids,” Lute explained.

He chose Costa Rica for his students’ spring break destination after talking about the country and culture in class.

Read more about this in this week's edition of the Culver Citizen. It is on sale now.