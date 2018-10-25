Donate a winter coat to those in need
Staff Report
Thursday, October 25, 2018
PLYMOUTH
Please drop off your freshly cleaned, gently used, winter coats, at any of these community-minded businesses:
Beacon Credit Union- 855 N. Oak Road Plymouth
Dr. Louis Plumlee’s office- 113 N. Michigan St. Plymouth
Oliver Ford Lincoln- 1001 E. Jefferson St. Plymouth
Pilot News- 214 N. Michigan St. Plymouth
WTCA/AM1050- 112 W. Washington St. Plymouth
Walmart- 2505 N. Oak Rd.- Plymouth
Coat collection ends Nov. 14.
Winter coats will be distributed 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 17, and noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the National Guard Armory.
