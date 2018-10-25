Donate a winter coat to those in need

Please drop off your freshly cleaned, gently used, winter coats, at any of these community-minded businesses:

Beacon Credit Union- 855 N. Oak Road Plymouth

Dr. Louis Plumlee’s office- 113 N. Michigan St. Plymouth

Oliver Ford Lincoln- 1001 E. Jefferson St. Plymouth

Pilot News- 214 N. Michigan St. Plymouth

WTCA/AM1050- 112 W. Washington St. Plymouth

Walmart- 2505 N. Oak Rd.- Plymouth

Coat collection ends Nov. 14.

Winter coats will be distributed 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 17, and noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the National Guard Armory.